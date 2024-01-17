Saratoga Awaits WWDC Decision on New Water Tower Location

In the quaint town of Saratoga, Wyoming, anticipation hangs in the cold winter air as residents await the decision of the Wyoming Water Development Commission (WWDC) on the placement of a new water tower. This decision follows the demolition of a leaking water tower located on the town's southern side. The 21-year-old structure, crafted from bolted sections that could no longer provide a watertight seal, was ordered for demolition by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on July 26 of the preceding year.

A Timely Replacement

The Impact Joint Powers Board, recognizing the need for a functioning water tower, has diligently initiated the process for the construction of a replacement. During a town council meeting on January 2, Public Works Director Emery Penner announced the preparation of an application for submission to the WWDC. Penner underscored the high costs associated with such projects and suggested that it would serve the town best if the WWDC took the reins of the project.

Anticipated Completion in 2026

According to Penner, the new water tower is unlikely to see completion before 2026. This extended timeline reflects the magnitude and complexity of the project, not to mention the financial implications. While the delay may cause some concern among Saratoga's residents, the assurance of having the project managed by a state agency like the WWDC offers a certain level of comfort and confidence in the outcome.

The Final Decision

Earlier information had hinted at the possibility of the replacement tank being situated on the east side of the North Platte River. However, the final decision concerning the location of the new water tower now rests with the WWDC. The town of Saratoga, like a patient bystander, waits for the verdict that will shape its future infrastructure and, in turn, the daily lives of its residents.