Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Hits Record 4.3 Million Passengers in 2023

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) turned the page on a record-breaking year in 2023, welcoming over 4.3 million passengers. This figure marks a 12% increase from the previous year, and an impressive 215% rise since 2018. In December alone, SRQ saw a 7.5% uptick in passenger traffic compared to the same month in 2022.

Unprecedented Growth and Expansion

SRQ’s president and CEO, Frederick J. Piccolo, underscored the sustained growth over the past five years, as passenger numbers skyrocketed from 1.3 million in 2018 to over 4.3 million in 2023. This exponential increase in passengers propelled SRQ to the top of the list as the fastest-growing airport in the U.S.

Accompanying the surge in passenger traffic, the airport has broadened its airline and route offerings. Over the last five years, SRQ has grown from hosting six airlines and 12 nonstop destinations to accommodating 11 airlines and 53 nonstop destinations. This strategic expansion has played a pivotal role in the airport’s success, attracting more travelers and facilitating the airport’s growth.

Investments in Infrastructure to Sustain Growth

To meet the demands of its soaring passenger numbers, SRQ has executed various infrastructure projects. These include tripling the size of its jet fuel storage facility, expanding the screening checkpoint by 33%, and creating additional parking lots. These developments not only enhance the airport’s capacity to handle increased traffic but also improve the overall passenger experience.

Moreover, SRQ is in the midst of constructing a new concourse with five more aircraft gates. The airport is also expanding the ground transportation area and introducing new food and beverage concessions. Construction is anticipated to wrap up by the end of 2024, with the new concourse scheduled to open to the public in January 2025.

Outlook for 2024 and Beyond

Expectations are high for continued growth in 2024, with upcoming airline schedules indicating an increase in both inbound and outbound seats at SRQ. The added capacity from the new concourse will help alleviate congestion, enabling airlines to widen their flight offerings and add new destinations. All these developments suggest that SRQ is poised for sustained growth and expansion in the coming years.