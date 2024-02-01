Saranac Lake Athletes Gear Up for Empire State Winter Games

On a frosty Thursday, Feb. 1, the Empire State Winter Games (ESWG) are set to ignite the winter spirit in Lake Placid, hosting athletes from Saranac Lake and other North Country communities. Over 2,000 athletes will compete in 25 exhilarating winter sports, except for Nordic combined and ski jumping, across various venues in the Tri-Lake region. A winter triathlon makes its debut this year, adding to the excitement of the games. The ESWG schedule is available online at empirestatewintergames.com.

Local Athletes Take Center Stage

Two noteworthy participants from Saranac Lake, 11-year-old Mark Fredenburg and 43-year-old veteran athlete Amanda Zullo, add a local flavor to the games. Mark, who has been skiing since the age of seven, is poised for his second appearance at the ESWG. His mother, Melinda Fredenburg, fully supports his skiing endeavors, viewing it as a lifelong sport for Mark.

Amanda Zullo, on the other hand, carries over two decades of experience with the games and cherishes the tradition it represents. She views the games as a community event, recognizing familiar faces amongst the competitors, including her former teachers and coaches.

Freestyle Cross-Country Skiing: The Main Event

Both Mark and Amanda are geared up to compete in the freestyle cross-country ski races at Dewey Mountain in Saranac Lake. They share a common goal - to enjoy the games and perform their best, reflecting their belief that enjoyment is the ultimate reward.

The ESWG, apart from the athletic competition, will also feature an athlete village, medaling ceremonies, and live coverage by NBC5. The games will officially commence with the opening ceremony at the Olympic Center's 1980 Herb Brooks Arena.

As the 44th edition of the Empire State Winter Games unfolds, the athletes of Saranac Lake, like Mark Fredenburg and Amanda Zullo, embody the community's sporting spirit, striving to achieve their personal best while celebrating the joy of participation.