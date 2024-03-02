Sarah Shea Smith and Tom Glover Headline Seacoast Artist Association's Second Sunday Series in Exeter

EXETER -- In a vibrant celebration of art and education, the Seacoast Artist Association (SAA) in downtown Exeter announces its upcoming Second Sunday artist series, featuring fabric artist Sarah Shea Smith of Newmarket and accomplished artist and teacher Tom Glover. Scheduled for March and April, these events are poised to enrich the local art scene with demonstrations and discussions led by the esteemed artists.

Bringing Fabric to Life: Sarah Shea Smith's Marbling Mastery

On Sunday, March 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sarah Shea Smith will take center stage at the SAA, showcasing her two-decade journey in marbling paper and fabric. After studying under renowned marblers and at prestigious institutions, Smith has mastered the art of marbling, drawing inspiration from nature and quilt patterns. Her work, celebrated for its intricate designs and vibrant colors, has captivated the Exeter community, prompting many requests for her return following a successful demonstration during the Exeter Fall Arts Tour.

Exploring Abstraction with Tom Glover

The series continues on Sunday, April 14, featuring Tom Glover, a well-known artist and educator who has contributed significantly to the artistic landscape through teaching, restoring, and creating. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glover will delve into the art of abstraction, sharing his expertise and insights gained from his extensive career. His work, characterized by a deep understanding of color and form, along with his dedication to art education, makes this presentation a must-attend for art enthusiasts and aspiring artists alike.

Supporting Art Education and Community Engagement

Located at 130 Water Street in historic downtown Exeter, the SAA is committed to fostering art education and community engagement. These presentations, free and open to the public, are part of the association's efforts to promote artistic expression and appreciation within the community. While attendance is complimentary, the SAA welcomes donations to their scholarship fund, supporting the next generation of artists. For more information, follow the SAA on Facebook or email galleryseacoastartist.org.

As the Seacoast Artist Association continues to bridge the gap between art and the community through events like the Second Sunday artist series, attendees can look forward to a rich tapestry of creativity and inspiration. Sarah Shea Smith and Tom Glover's upcoming presentations not only highlight their individual talents but also underscore the vital role art plays in enriching lives and fostering connections.