Sarah Paulson's Vocal Warm-Up on Fallon: Theater Insights and Broadway Antics

Sarah Paulson recently graced The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, not only to discuss her pivotal role in the Broadway play Appropriate but also to share a slice of theater life, including essential vocal warm-up exercises. Demonstrating lip trills and engaging in tongue twisters, Paulson aimed to prepare Fallon for the Broadway stage, leading to a series of humorous missteps from the host. This interaction not only highlighted the meticulous preparation actors undergo but also showcased their ability to find joy and humor in their craft.

Advertisment

Behind the Scenes with Sarah Paulson

During her appearance, Paulson delved into her current project, Appropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer and penned by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The play, a labyrinth of family dynamics and secrets, offers Paulson a challenging yet rewarding role. She shared insights into her character and the storyline, emphasizing the dark comedy and drama interwoven throughout the narrative. Paulson's enthusiasm for her craft and her role in bringing complex characters to life on stage was palpable, engaging viewers and theater enthusiasts alike.

Support and Celebration

Advertisment

Paulson's dedication to her role was further underscored by the support from her partner, Holland Taylor, and friends from within and outside the entertainment industry. The opening night saw a plethora of stars in attendance, signaling strong support for Paulson's theatrical endeavors. This gathering not only celebrated her performance but also the collaborative effort of the cast and crew in bringing Appropriate to Broadway audiences. Such events highlight the close-knit community within the theater world, where mutual support fuels the creative process.

Vocal Warm-Ups and Fallon's Faux Pas

The segment on Fallon's show served as a light-hearted yet informative glimpse into the preparations actors like Paulson undertake before performances. While Fallon's attempts at the vocal exercises provided comic relief, they also underscored the importance of voice preparation in theater. Paulson's patience and humor throughout the demonstration endeared her further to viewers, showcasing the less-seen aspects of theatrical production and the camaraderie between actors, even in a television studio setting.

The interaction between Sarah Paulson and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show offered audiences a unique look into the world of theater through the lens of vocal preparation and the supportive atmosphere among actors. As Paulson continues her run in Appropriate, her appearance on Fallon's show not only promotes the play but also bridges the gap between Broadway and television audiences, inviting more people to experience the magic of live theater. This melding of mediums underscores the universal appeal of storytelling, whether on stage or screen, and the dedication of artists like Paul