en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sarah McLean Joins Willkie Farr & Gallagher as New Partner, Bolstering Firm’s Private Equity Practice

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Sarah McLean Joins Willkie Farr & Gallagher as New Partner, Bolstering Firm’s Private Equity Practice

Sarah McLean, a seasoned private equity expert with more than two decades of experience, has made a significant career move by joining Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as a partner. Taking her place in the Corporate & Financial Services Department and Private Equity practice, McLean is set to make a considerable impact in Houston, Texas.

A Strategic Addition to the Team

McLean’s appointment marks the addition of the sixth partner to Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s energy team in the past year. Known for her adept handling of private equity transactions, McLean’s practice primarily revolves around guiding sponsors through the process of making portfolio investments, developing their platform companies, and strategizing exits from their investments.

A Proven Track Record

Regarded as a leading dealmaker and influential woman in the energy sector, McLean’s expertise stems from her rich professional journey. Her most notable role prior to joining Willkie Farr & Gallagher was as the co-head of the US energy industry group at Shearman & Sterling. This experience equipped her with deep insight into the intricacies of the energy sector and private equity transactions, making her an invaluable asset to her new firm.

Strengthening the Private Equity Practice

McLean’s move to Willkie Farr & Gallagher signifies a noteworthy progression in her career and mirrors the firm’s commitment to bolstering its private equity practice in the region. This strategic appointment is expected to further enhance the firm’s capabilities and reputation, particularly in the energy sector.

0
Business Law United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Market Predictability: A Tale of Hindsight and Expectations

By Shivani Chauhan

FiscalNote Holdings Inc: A Glimpse into Its Stock Performance and Future Prospects

By Ebenezer Mensah

AMC Entertainment Holdings Reports Slight Dip in Stock Price and Robust Growth in Yearbook Sales

By Hadeel Hashem

BofA Securities Unveils Top 20 Stock Picks for Q1 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Alkermes: Analyst Ratings Swing Amid Solid Financial Performance ...
@Business · 4 mins
Alkermes: Analyst Ratings Swing Amid Solid Financial Performance ...
heart comment 0
Revitalizing Moradabad’s Brassware Industry: A Look into the New Skill Enhancement Center

By Rafia Tasleem

Revitalizing Moradabad's Brassware Industry: A Look into the New Skill Enhancement Center
SomaLogic Inc Advocates for Merger Amid Stock Dip and Negative Earnings

By BNN Correspondents

SomaLogic Inc Advocates for Merger Amid Stock Dip and Negative Earnings
Analyst Ratings for Antero Resources: A Shift in Sentiment

By Salman Khan

Analyst Ratings for Antero Resources: A Shift in Sentiment
Goldman Sachs Drops Shift4 Payments from Conviction List: A Signal of Changing Market Preferences

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs Drops Shift4 Payments from Conviction List: A Signal of Changing Market Preferences
Latest Headlines
World News
First Baby of 2024 Arrives at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital
13 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital
Ladd McConkey Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Journey and Prospects
16 seconds
Ladd McConkey Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Journey and Prospects
George Washington University Secures Victory Over University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Thrilling Encounter
29 seconds
George Washington University Secures Victory Over University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Thrilling Encounter
WWE and AEW Wrestlers to Face Off in Culinary Showdown on 'Superchef Grudge Match'
45 seconds
WWE and AEW Wrestlers to Face Off in Culinary Showdown on 'Superchef Grudge Match'
Tennessee Vols Triumph: A Promising Future Despite Player Absences
49 seconds
Tennessee Vols Triumph: A Promising Future Despite Player Absences
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
4 mins
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
4 mins
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
4 mins
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
5 mins
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
25 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
29 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
32 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
39 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app