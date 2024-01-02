Sarah McLean Joins Willkie Farr & Gallagher as New Partner, Bolstering Firm’s Private Equity Practice

Sarah McLean, a seasoned private equity expert with more than two decades of experience, has made a significant career move by joining Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as a partner. Taking her place in the Corporate & Financial Services Department and Private Equity practice, McLean is set to make a considerable impact in Houston, Texas.

A Strategic Addition to the Team

McLean’s appointment marks the addition of the sixth partner to Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s energy team in the past year. Known for her adept handling of private equity transactions, McLean’s practice primarily revolves around guiding sponsors through the process of making portfolio investments, developing their platform companies, and strategizing exits from their investments.

A Proven Track Record

Regarded as a leading dealmaker and influential woman in the energy sector, McLean’s expertise stems from her rich professional journey. Her most notable role prior to joining Willkie Farr & Gallagher was as the co-head of the US energy industry group at Shearman & Sterling. This experience equipped her with deep insight into the intricacies of the energy sector and private equity transactions, making her an invaluable asset to her new firm.

Strengthening the Private Equity Practice

McLean’s move to Willkie Farr & Gallagher signifies a noteworthy progression in her career and mirrors the firm’s commitment to bolstering its private equity practice in the region. This strategic appointment is expected to further enhance the firm’s capabilities and reputation, particularly in the energy sector.