Santa Monica’s Historic Sea Castle to Rise Again as Luxury Apartment Complex

In the heart of Santa Monica, a stirring resurrection is underway. The iconic Sea Castle, a historic edifice that once graced the cityscape as the Breakers Beach Club Hotel in 1926, is set to rise again as a $44-million luxury apartment complex. A casualty of the 1994 Northridge earthquake and a devastating fire in 1996, the beloved landmark is undergoing a transformation that is as much about preservation as it is about progress.

Preserving the Past, Building the Future

The redevelopment project aims to maintain the original’s Art Deco design and distinctive profile, featuring an eight-story tower with symmetrical wings and expansive windows. The vision is to fuse the architectural charm of the past with the comforts of the present. The new Sea Castle’s interior will be furnished with modern amenities, including a fitness center and a penthouse balcony lounge, echoing a Moderne-style aesthetic.

A Sustainable Rebirth

Spanning a vast 173,000 square feet, the structure will adhere to Santa Monica’s Earthquake Recovery Act. The builders will replicate the original dimensions and unit count, a testament to the city’s commitment to sustainability and historical preservation. The Province Group, the project’s developer, emphasizes the significance of redeveloping this landmark and plans to start marketing the property early next year.

A Home for All

Out of the 178 units planned, 45 will be reserved for low- and moderate-income tenants, with the remaining set at market rates, reflecting Santa Monica’s dedication to inclusive housing. The mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments will be available by next Christmas, with preference given to former residents. This initiative underlines the city’s intention to not just rebuild a structure, but to restore a community.