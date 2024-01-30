Santa Fe Residents Wait in Limbo for Promised Sewer System

The long-anticipated sewer system for residents on Jemez Road and Vereda de Valencia, areas annexed into the city of Santa Fe years ago, faces yet another setback. The residents, currently dependent on failing septic tanks, find their patience wearing thin as they endure further delays, primarily due to funding gaps for the project.

Serrato's Stance

Adding to the residents' discontent is Rep. Linda Serrato, who represents the district. Serrato has openly expressed her frustration with the city for its inefficient utilization of previously allocated funds. She has thrown her weight behind the residents, urging the city to utilize excess tax revenue to fill a $60,000 shortfall for the Vereda de Valencia sewer line project. Moreover, she has insisted on a firm commencement date before committing more funds.

City's Response

The city's Public Utilities Director, Jon Dupuis, has conceded that the project is in limbo due to a lack of additional funding. This is despite some preliminary design work being completed. In response to Serrato's concerns, Dupuis has initiated a portion of the project and is actively seeking additional state funds. Mayor Alan Webber, along with Dupuis, is considering starting construction before funds are fully secured, a move largely prompted by Serrato's advocacy.

Ongoing Efforts

Meanwhile, Senator Peter Wirth is liaising with the Governor's Office to help the city gain access to capital outlay funds. These funds have been held back due to an audit requirement. On the city level, District 3 City Councilors Lee Garcia and Pilar Faulkner are keeping a close watch over the situation. They acknowledge the pressing need for more advocacy and are seeking ways to assist residents with the cost of individual sewer hookups.