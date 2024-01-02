Santa Express: A Cherished Holiday Tradition in New Jersey

As the frosty air of winter descends upon New Jersey, the Santa Express, a cherished tradition, comes alive to spread holiday cheer across Cape May County and Atlantic County. For 28 winters, this festive locomotive has been the harbinger of joy for families, transforming an ordinary train journey into an enchanting holiday experience.

Festive Ambiance Onboard

The Santa Express, operated by Cape May Seashore Lines, is no ordinary train ride. The journey comes alive with the melodies of live music, the scent of hot chocolate wafts through the air, and snacks are in plenty. But the true highlight of the experience is the special visit from Santa Claus himself. As the train chugs along the snowy landscape, the anticipation of his arrival keeps the young passengers’ eyes glued to the carriage door.

Cherished Family Tradition

Passengers like Annie D’Agostino express their delight with the experience and the intention to make it an annual tradition. The joyous laughter and twinkling eyes of the children as they see Santa Claus, hear the live music, and enjoy the treats, make the experience truly rewarding. The Santa Express has become more than just a train ride; it’s a moment of togetherness, a time to create cherished memories with loved ones.

Seasonal Service with a Year-Round Impact

While the Santa Express is a seasonal service that runs until December 23rd, the Cape May Seashore Lines operate trains throughout the year, offering a variety of experiences beyond the festive period. Yet, the holiday spirit embodied by the Santa Express leaves a lasting impact. As Santa Claus himself emphasizes, the importance of togetherness during the holiday season transcends the train journey, reminding us to cherish the time spent with our loved ones.

As the conductor, Alexander Chmelowitz, brings the train into the station and the last notes of holiday music fade, it’s the joyous reactions from children and customers that truly highlight the magic of the Santa Express, a tradition that will undoubtedly continue to bring joy for many winters to come.