Society

Santa Cruz NAACP Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Series of Events

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Santa Cruz NAACP Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Series of Events

The Santa Cruz County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has outlined a series of events to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebration begins with a Youth Day on January 13th which is designed to inspire young people and accentuate student activism.

Empowering Youth Through Celebration

This initiative includes interactive booths, food, music, dance, and art. This free event aims not just to entertain, but to engage the community with the work of student leaders and organizations. It is part of a wider strategy to empower youth and uphold the principles for which Dr. King fought.

March for the Dream

The main highlight of the celebrations is the MLK March for the Dream on January 15. This day, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marks what would have been King’s 95th birthday. The march will commence at Pacific Avenue and Cathcart Street in downtown Santa Cruz, finally culminating with a speaking event at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium.

Keynote Speakers

Speakers at the event will include NAACP Santa Cruz County Branch President Elaine Johnson, Sen. John Laird, NAACP Monterey County First Vice President Vanessa Lopez-Littleton, and Rabbi Paula Marcus from Temple Beth El. The event is endorsed by local organizations such as the Resource Center for Nonviolence, Bookshop Santa Cruz, Treehouse Foundation, the Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee, and the Santa Cruz County Office of Education. The event, which had been postponed last year due to winter storms, finally saw a robust turn-out in February.

Society United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

