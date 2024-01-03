Santa Cruz NAACP Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Series of Events

The Santa Cruz County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has outlined a series of events to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The celebration begins with a Youth Day on January 13th which is designed to inspire young people and accentuate student activism.

Empowering Youth Through Celebration

This initiative includes interactive booths, food, music, dance, and art. This free event aims not just to entertain, but to engage the community with the work of student leaders and organizations. It is part of a wider strategy to empower youth and uphold the principles for which Dr. King fought.

March for the Dream

The main highlight of the celebrations is the MLK March for the Dream on January 15. This day, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marks what would have been King’s 95th birthday. The march will commence at Pacific Avenue and Cathcart Street in downtown Santa Cruz, finally culminating with a speaking event at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium.

Keynote Speakers

Speakers at the event will include NAACP Santa Cruz County Branch President Elaine Johnson, Sen. John Laird, NAACP Monterey County First Vice President Vanessa Lopez-Littleton, and Rabbi Paula Marcus from Temple Beth El. The event is endorsed by local organizations such as the Resource Center for Nonviolence, Bookshop Santa Cruz, Treehouse Foundation, the Santa Cruz County Democratic Central Committee, and the Santa Cruz County Office of Education. The event, which had been postponed last year due to winter storms, finally saw a robust turn-out in February.