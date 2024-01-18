Santa Cruz County Invites Applications for Transportation Oversight Committee

The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) has called upon local citizens to apply for two open seats on the Measure D Taxpayer Oversight Committee for Districts 2 and 4. The window for application submissions will close on February 15.

Committee's Key Roles

The committee, comprising five independent members, is tasked with overseeing the use of funds raised through a 30-year, half-cent sales tax. This tax, ratified by county voters in 2016, is directed towards supporting five principal transportation sectors: neighborhood/local road projects, transit and paratransit services, highway corridors, rail corridors, and active transportation initiatives. The committee's duties encompass reviewing annual expenditures to ensure alignment with the tax ordinance, scrutinizing independent audit reports, and creating an annual report detailing oversight activities for public consumption.

Eligibility and Selection Process

To qualify for the committee, applicants must be residents of Santa Cruz County. However, they cannot be government-elected officials or employees of any organization that manages or profits from Measure D funds. The selection procedure is designed to mirror the county's varied geographical, social, cultural, and economic characteristics. At least one member of the committee is required to possess expertise in accounting or fiscal management.

Besides the Measure D Oversight Committee, applications are also being accepted for positions on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and the Elderly and Disabled Transportation Advisory Committee.