Santa Clara VTA’s Paratransit Service: A Tale of Frustration and Inefficiency

In the heart of California’s South Bay, a tale of two women, Zsa Zsa Taylor and Linda MacLeod, unfolds – a tale hinged on the inefficiencies and mismanagement of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s (VTA) ACCESS paratransit service. Taylor, tethered to her wheelchair by the merciless grip of cancer and multiple sclerosis, and MacLeod, her world shrouded in darkness, guided by the loyal eyes of her seeing-eye dog, navigate this tale daily.

Unpredictable and Frustrating: A Daily Struggle

For Taylor and MacLeod, the VTA’s paratransit service is a lifeline. Yet, it is a lifeline marred by unpredictability and frustration. The service, designed to provide a beacon of mobility to those who need it most, often leaves them stranded, their plans precariously hanging by the thread of an uncertain pickup or drop-off schedule.

Decommissioned Paratransit Vehicles: A Separate Issue

An NBC Bay Area investigation brought to light a separate, but no less concerning issue. Ninety-five decommissioned VTA paratransit vehicles, once the wheels of hope for many, lay abandoned in agency lots for over four years. They became silent targets for catalytic converter theft, their usefulness diminished to mere scraps of metal. The delayed auction of these vehicles was blamed on staffing changes and the unforeseen challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Implications and Agency Response

The VTA confirmed the issue after NBC Bay Area reached out. The forgotten fleet, on which the agency has spent over $3 million, is now being scheduled for auction. Moreover, an additional $10,000 was spent on lot security improvements to safeguard these decommissioned vehicles. Despite these problems, the VTA maintains that their paratransit services have remained unaffected.

Yet, for Taylor, the agency’s response to paratransit users’ complaints rings hollow. The callousness with which the agency has handled these complaints underscores the vital necessity of a reliable public transit service for individuals with disabilities. As this tale continues to unfold, the world watches, hoping that the wheels of change will soon begin to turn.