Santa Barbara's AWC Honors Four Education Leaders at 2024 Women of Achievement Awards

On May 1, 2024, the Association for Women in Communications - Santa Barbara (AWC-SB) will celebrate the accomplishments of four distinguished leaders in education at the Women of Achievement Awards luncheon. Hosted at Cabrillo Pavilion at 11:30 a.m., this prestigious event will honor Katya Armistead, Yolanda Medina-Garcia, Susan Salcido, and Wendy Sims-Moten for their significant contributions to the field of education and their embodiment of this year's theme, Lessons in Leadership: Connecting & Communicating as Education Evolves.

Inspirational Leaders Shaping the Future

The honorees of this year's awards are notable for their dynamic roles in enhancing educational leadership and communication. Katya Armistead serves as the assistant vice chancellor and dean of student life at UCSB, where her influence extends beyond the campus to impact broader educational policies and practices. Yolanda Medina-Garcia, now retired, had a pivotal role at Starr King Parent-Child Workshop and as an SBCC educator, shaping early childhood education with a focus on inclusive and accessible learning environments. Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, Susan Salcido, oversees critical educational initiatives, ensuring that schools meet the diverse needs of their students. Wendy Sims-Moten, as the executive director of First 5 Santa Barbara County, champions the importance of early childhood development and education, advocating for policies and practices that support young learners and their families.

Communicating Excellence in Education

At the heart of this year's theme is the recognition of the integral role communication plays in educational leadership and innovation. Effective communication, as highlighted by Susan Salcido, is essential in navigating the complexities of educational administration, from crisis management to everyday engagement with students, families, and communities. This year's honorees exemplify how leadership in education is enriched and made more effective through strategic and impactful communication. Their work demonstrates a commitment to not only educating but also connecting with and inspiring others within and beyond their communities.

Supporting Professional Development in Communications

The Women of Achievement Awards luncheon not only serves to honor outstanding leaders but also supports the mission of AWC-SB in promoting professional development in the field of communications. Proceeds from the event will fund ongoing opportunities for women to advance their skills in journalism, public speaking, writing, and other related disciplines. Those interested in attending can secure tickets through the official AWC-SB Women of Achievement page, with prices set at $90 for members and $100 for non-members until March 29, after which ticket prices will increase.

As we anticipate the celebration of these remarkable women, their achievements remind us of the powerful synergy between education and communication. By acknowledging and learning from their successes, we are encouraged to reflect on how leadership and communication can evolve to meet the challenges of today's educational landscape. The recognition of Katya Armistead, Yolanda Medina-Garcia, Susan Salcido, and Wendy Sims-Moten at the 2024 Women of Achievement Awards luncheon underscores the impact of dedicated professionals who lead with a commitment to connecting, communicating, and fostering inclusive educational communities.