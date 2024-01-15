Santa Barbara MLK Day March: A Tribute to Civil Rights Legacy and Sojourner Kincaid Rolle

On the 56th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s pivotal role in the civil rights movement, the community of Santa Barbara and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, alongside honouring Dr. King's enduring legacy. The day was marked by a march from State Street to the Arlington Theatre, capturing a sense of unity and respect for the fight for equal rights.

A Tribute to a Tireless Activist

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, who passed away on November 13, 2023, was a cherished member of the Santa Barbara community. Since her arrival in 1985, she had been an active participant in local organizations such as City at Peace and local schools, and was a prominent figure in the MLK Jr. Committee. Her commitment to community service was unwavering, with her husband, Rod Rolle, recalling her contributions, including teaching poetry in prisons.

A Voice for Equality and Justice

Kincaid Rolle was not just an activist; she was a passionate poet. Her words were a reflection of her dedication to the pursuit of equality and justice, using poetry as a medium to inspire change. Malinda Palazzio, Santa Barbara's first Chicana poet laureate, acknowledged Kincaid Rolle's influence on her life and the community at large.

Honoring Legacies, Inspiring Change

The MLK Day march was a testament to Dr. King's timeless message and a celebration of Kincaid Rolle's life and contributions. The event encapsulated the belief that any time is right to do what's right, a principle that Dr. King firmly stood by. With keynote speakers, poetry readings, and musical performances, the day served as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for equal rights and the power of community solidarity.