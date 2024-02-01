Santa Barbara Braces for Rain and Potential Flooding with Approaching Storm

Santa Barbara County is bracing for more than a downpour as an anticipated storm is set to bring heavy rainfall, high winds, and the potential for thunderstorms over the weekend. The county, already drenched with 2 to 4 inches of rain in South County areas and up to 5.66 inches at San Marcos Pass, is preparing for the incoming deluge.

Previous Rainfall and Its Impact

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the county registered more rainfall than initially expected. Mountainous regions received over 5 inches, with San Marcos Pass recording the highest at 5.66 inches. Gibraltar Dam followed with 4.3 inches while Goleta, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, and Montecito also reported substantial amounts. Although there were instances of minor flooding, no severe damage has been reported.

Strong winds accompanied the rainfall, with gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph in mountain areas and rocketing up to 72 mph at Pt. Conception. The City of Goleta took the precautionary step of temporarily closing the Maria Ygnacio bike path due to flooding, with plans to reopen it once conditions are safe.

A Stormy Forecast Ahead

The county is not out of the woods yet. Showers and potential thunderstorms are expected to continue through Friday. Northwest winds are forecasted to reach up to 40 mph. Yet, the most significant concern is the forthcoming storm, expected to start Saturday night and persist until Tuesday. This storm is likely to bring 2-4 inches of rain along the coast and inland, with potential for higher amounts in mountain areas.

Preparations and Concerns

Residents are advised to consult their local county Office of Emergency Services for planning and preparation. The storm raises concerns about urban and creek flooding, as well as the possibility of downed trees and power outages due to prolonged rainfall and windy conditions. Mountain regions above 6,000 feet may see one to three feet of snow, adding more complexity to the situation.

The forecast also flags the potential for another storm on Sunday into Monday, which could bring even more rain. As the county faces the impending storms, the focus is on preparation and safety, ensuring the well-being of its residents and minimizing potential damage. Santa Barbara County, bracing for more rain and potential flooding, stands as a testament to resilience in the face of nature's unyielding power.