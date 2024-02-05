Santa Barbara Airport Closure: Record Rainfall Causes Runway Flooding

Unprecedented rainfall led to the closure of Santa Barbara Airport on Sunday, causing significant disruption to its operations. A storm, which set a daily rainfall record of nearly 3 inches, resulted in severe flooding on the runways.

Runway Flooding Forces Closure

The heavy rains deposited several inches of water on the runways and taxiways, causing considerable damage to the airfield. As a result, the airport had no option but to halt all commercial flights and close its terminal. By noon on Monday, despite ongoing efforts by crews to clear the affected areas, the airport remained closed.

Impact on Air Travel

The flooded runways led to the grounding of three flights on Sunday, including a Southwest flight, a United flight, and an Alaskan flight. In addition to these cancellations, several flights were diverted before the airport's closure due to the deteriorating weather conditions. The exact number of affected flights remains uncertain.

Next Steps and Advisories

Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updates on their flight statuses. The airport's reopening, as informed by Airport Director Christopher Hastert, is entirely contingent on the receding of the floodwaters. Hastert expressed optimism about reopening later on Monday.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Santa Barbara County, with several South Coast communities remaining under evacuation orders due to flooding risks. Widespread flooding, water rescues, downed trees, and multiple vehicle collisions were reported in the area.