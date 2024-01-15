en English
Business

Sandvik Scores Largest Order for Surface Drill Rigs, Embraces Automation

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Sandvik Scores Largest Order for Surface Drill Rigs, Embraces Automation

High-tech engineering group, Sandvik, has secured the largest order in its history for surface drill rigs, marking a significant stride in its operations. The substantial order, placed by US-based Sandvik dealer Country Boy Supply, LLC during the fourth quarter of 2023, consists of 34 surface drill rigs. The rigs are slated for delivery in the first quarter of 2024, serving to replace Country Boy Supply’s existing contractor fleet in large quarries or open pit mines, as well as on construction work sites.

Embracing Automation

A distinguishing aspect of this fleet upgrade is the incorporation of automation. Part of the equipment is set to be fitted with Sandvik’s AutoMine readiness—an advanced system designed to augment productivity and efficiency in drilling operations. Highlighting the importance of automation in the modern industry, the move reflects the firm’s commitment to leveraging technology in enhancing operational capabilities.

Deepening Partnerships

The president of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions expressed satisfaction with the deepening partnership with Country Boy Supply. The collaboration not only reinforces the relationship between the two entities but also serves to strengthen Sandvik’s position in the surface drilling solutions market, promising an intriguing future for the company.

Implications for the Future

With the considerable value of the order, pegged at SEK 248 million, the deal represents a significant milestone for Sandvik. The delivery of these high-performance surface drill rigs is anticipated to bolster Sandvik’s market position in surface drilling solutions. This development, coupled with the firm’s drive towards automation, underpins the company’s ambitions to redefine industry standards and carve out a prominent position in the competitive landscape.

Business United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

