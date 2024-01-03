en English
Travel & Tourism

Sandhill’s Journey National Scenic Byway Conference: Shaping the Future of Nebraska’s Tourism

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Nebraska’s celebrated Sandhill’s Journey National Scenic Byway (SJNCB) is gearing up to host its annual conference on January 20, at the One Box Convention Center, located in the serene town of Broken Bow. The much-anticipated gathering aims to inspire participants with fresh perspectives for the Byway, while fostering an atmosphere of community involvement and appreciation for the region’s rich history.

Bringing the Byway to Life

The conference, a cornerstone event for the Byway, promises an engaging program. The day’s schedule features a vendor showcase from 1-5 p.m., providing an opportunity for local businesses to display their unique offerings. Simultaneously, authors of books that encapsulate the spirit of the region will be present to share their insights and experiences.

Adding a historical touch to the event, speakers will delve into the fascinating stories of sod houses in the region, structures that speak volumes about the resourcefulness of the area’s early settlers. In a special presentation, Tammy Hendrickson will display a Solomon Butcher exhibit, on loan from the Custer County Museum, offering a glimpse into the region’s past through the lens of one its most renowned photographers.

A Gateway to Tourism

More than just a roadway, the SJNCB forms a vital 272-mile thread that weaves together an array of experiences between Alliance and Grand Island. The annual conference is part of a broader effort to encourage public participation in shaping the future of the Byway. The guiding vision is to transform this stretch of road into a vibrant artery of tourism, bursting with opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in the local landscape, culture, and history.

Joining the Journey

Tickets for the conference are affordably priced at $25, or $55 with a 2024 membership, ensuring the event remains accessible to a broad range of participants. The ticket price includes a meal, promising a taste of local cuisine, courtesy of a regional vendor. Reservations are required by January 12, and those interested in attending or participating as a vendor can reach out to Linda Teahon for more information. The conference is an open invitation to join the journey, to actively contribute to the narrative of the Byway and, in turn, shape its future.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

