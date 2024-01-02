en English
Human Rights

Sandeep Pandey Returns Magsaysay Award in Protest Against U.S. Support of Israel

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Sandeep Pandey Returns Magsaysay Award in Protest Against U.S. Support of Israel

The distinguished social activist Sandeep Pandey, recipient of the Ramon Magsaysay award in 2002, has publicly announced his intent to return the prestigious accolade. This act of protest comes in light of the United States’ unwavering support of Israel amid the escalating conflict in Gaza. The narrative of Palestinian casualties continues to unfold, with reported deaths exceeding the grim figure of 21,500.

Protest Against U.S. Arms Sales to Israel

Pandey’s decision is entrenched in his staunch opposition to the U.S.’s perpetual arms sales to Israel, which he perceives as a direct catalyst to the mounting suffering of Palestinian citizens. The Magsaysay award, often dubbed Asia’s Nobel Prize, is primarily financed by the American Rockefeller Foundation. Furthermore, the specific category for which Pandey was honored is funded by the Ford Foundation, another American entity. His protest extends beyond the symbolic return of the award; Pandey also plans to relinquish his dual Masters of Science degrees acquired from U.S. universities, further emphasizing his disapproval of U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Award Winner Turned Protester

Renowned for his work in social justice and human rights activism, Pandey’s decision to return the Magsaysay award has ignited widespread debates and attracted considerable attention. His stance is emblematic of a deeply felt aversion to the U.S.’s role in the Israeli offensive against Palestinian citizens. The decision, while personal and profound for Pandey, transcends the individual and reaches into the realm of the collective, sparking conversations about the ethics and responsibilities of powerful nations in times of conflict.

Press Trust of India: The Carrier of the Message

Pandey’s resounding statement was conveyed to the world through the Press Trust of India (PTI), a reputed news agency. However, it is important to note that the content made public through PTI has been unedited and syndicated. In a landscape increasingly permeated by misinformation, the preservation of the original narrative is paramount. As the dust settles on Pandey’s decision, the global audience awaits the reverberations of his defiant act of protest.

Human Rights International Relations United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

