San Mateo County Criminalizes Refusal of Shelter by Homeless

In a move that has sparked both controversy and conversation, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has ratified a law criminalizing the refusal of shelter by the homeless in the county's unincorporated regions. This legislation is seen as a response to the county's missed objective of eradicating homelessness by 2022. Despite this goal, 2022 records show a count of 1,800 unhoused individuals in San Mateo.

Refusal of Shelter Becomes Grounds for Legal Consequences

Unlike its neighbors such as San Francisco, San Mateo County reportedly has an adequate number of shelter beds. The new law will not lead to immediate imprisonment. Instead, it necessitates significant outreach efforts before enforcement. The legislation mandates two documented instances of shelter offers being refused, after which the individuals in question may face legal repercussions. However, the San Mateo County District Attorney's office has expressed its intentions to employ a misdemeanor diversion program rather than pursue incarceration.

Law Affects a Fraction of the Homeless Population

The law's impact is relatively circumscribed, affecting only about 100 homeless individuals in unincorporated areas, approximately 5% of the county's homeless population. San Mateo's recent acquisition of the La Quinta Inn, now repurposed as a Project Homekey shelter, signifies the county's ongoing efforts to combat homelessness. This move recently overcame a legal challenge, further underlining the county's commitment to this cause.

New Legislation to Take Effect in February

The law, which has already been signed, is set to come into effect at the end of February. While it has been met with some resistance, county officials insist that it is meant to encourage those living on the streets to seek help, with legal enforcement being the last resort. The ordinance is considered unique in the state for its severity and is being closely watched to see if other Bay Area cities will follow suit.