San Luis Obispo County Initiates Warming Centers Amid Low Temperatures

In response to the plummeting temperatures in San Luis Obispo County, California, the local community has activated warming centers at two strategic locations. The centers, situated at 40 Prado in San Luis Obispo and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Arroyo Grande, are now operational and prepared to provide refuge to those affected by the cold weather.

Center Operations and Amenities

The doors of the Arroyo Grande center swing open for guests from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., closing the following morning at 7 a.m. For those seeking shelter at the 40 Prado center, check-in time falls between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., with the facility closing at 6 a.m. the next day. Both centers provide more than just warmth; they offer guests a hot meal and a safe space to sleep for the night.

Pet-Friendly Provisions and Policies

The 40 Prado center stands out with its pet-friendly policy. It offers secure kennels for pets that have received rabies vaccinations, a feature that the Arroyo Grande center lacks, as it does not allow pets. However, the Arroyo Grande center maintains an inclusive approach, as it does not require sobriety for entry. Nevertheless, drugs and alcohol are strictly forbidden on the premises.

Community Support: Donations and Volunteers

Both centers are operating under the good graces of the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo (CAPSLO), with the 40 Prado location able to accommodate up to 40 individuals in good standing with the organization. However, these warming centers are in dire need of donations and volunteers to keep running. For those interested in offering their time and service to 40 Prado, contact details are available. The SLO Hotline also operates round the clock, ready to offer immediate assistance. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old.