San Luis Obispo County Eyes Roundabout Solution for Highway 101 and Avila Beach Drive Intersection

San Luis Obispo County Public Works has set its sight on the daunting task of mitigating the notorious congestion at the intersection of Highway 101 and Avila Beach Drive, a significant concern for both local residents and tourists frequenting the Avila Beach area. The ambitious traffic improvement project, estimated at $13.8 million, is in the pipeline, encompassing the construction of a roundabout, changes to the northbound off-ramp, and the addition of a bus stop.

Residents’ Concerns and Traffic Studies

While the area’s residents, including Tom Dobyns and Kenneth Ulrich, recognize the current intersection’s challenges, especially for cyclists and during peak traffic hours, they are apprehensive about the potential construction duration and the feasibility of a roundabout in such a condensed area. However, traffic studies conducted in the area suggest that construction impacts will be mostly minimal, a revelation that might alleviate some concerns.

Project’s Future and Funding

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to decide on the project’s final approval in a forthcoming Tuesday meeting. Should the project receive the green light, construction would kick off in March, with an estimated completion timeline close to two years. The project’s funding will be sourced from various state and federal funds, a clear indication of the government’s commitment to improving the county’s infrastructure.