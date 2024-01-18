San Luis Obispo Airport Achieves Record Passengers in Pandemic Recovery

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) has carved a new milestone in its history, achieving a record-breaking passenger count of 660,745 in 2023. A significant 19% surge in passenger traffic compared to the previous year underscores the airport's successful recovery from the pandemic, surpassing even pre-pandemic levels.

Flourishing Despite Challenges

October proved to be the busiest month for SBP, serving 64,120 passengers, marking an 18% increase from the same month in 2022. The figures reflect not just a return to normalcy but a thriving growth trajectory for the airport. In 2019, the airport served 544,575 passengers, indicating that the recent growth represents a remarkable rebound from the challenges presented by the global pandemic.

Strategic Partnerships Foster Growth

Crucial to this success story are strategic alliances with airline partners. United Airlines and American Airlines responded to burgeoning demand by deploying larger aircraft on existing routes. In addition, Alaska Airlines capitalized on the upward trend by launching a new nonstop daily flight to Las Vegas in December, thereby expanding the airport's offerings and capacity.

A Collaborative Achievement

The airport's administration, led by county director of airports, Courtney Johnson, did not overlook the role of loyal passengers and the local community. Recognizing their significant contribution to this milestone, Johnson emphasized the airport's commitment to continue enhancing services. This commitment ensures SBP remains a key travel hub for the region, catering to an increasingly mobile and globally connected society.