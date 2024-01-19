San Jose Officials Face Scrutiny Over Concealed BART Extension Cost Hike

San Jose's Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) and Mayor Sam Liccardo have come under scrutiny for private discussions about a federal report that increased the cost estimate of the BART extension to downtown San Jose by $2 billion. Unearthed text messages indicate that officials sought to keep the new cost estimate of $9.1 billion a secret, fearing the impact on public perception and contract negotiations.

Mayor Liccardo Calls for Independent Review

Despite previous resistance, Mayor Liccardo has now called for an independent review of the project's controversial single bore tunnel design. The intention behind this move is to maintain public trust, which has been shaken by the concealment of the rising cost. Managed by the VTA, the BART extension is set to be the largest infrastructure project in Santa Clara County.

Withholding of Federal Assessment

The VTA initially denied a public records request for the federal assessment but later admitted to a potential funding shortfall of up to $1.66 billion. This shortfall has been attributed to the rising costs of labor and materials. Liccardo defended the secrecy surrounding the new estimate as a necessary step to protect taxpayer dollars, arguing that transparency could lead to contractors artificially inflating costs.

Reevaluation of Single Bore Design

An independent review of the tunnel and station designs has been requested, marking a significant moment for transit advocates. The single bore design has been criticized for potentially causing long-term inconveniences for riders. The author and timeline for this new analysis have yet to be determined. However, local organizations and officials are showing some openness to reevaluate the project in light of the recent revelations and public outcry.