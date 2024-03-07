San Jose Home Sells for $2.17M, Highlighting Bay Area's Robust Real Estate Market

On February 5, 2024, a pivotal real estate transaction took place in San Jose, California, as a 1,817-square-foot house built in 1969 was sold for $2,170,000. Located in the esteemed 5100 block of Harwood Road, this property showcases the vigor and resilience of the Bay Area's housing market. The sale, amounting to $1,194 per square foot, emphasizes the area's high demand and the premium on spacious, well-located homes.

Inside the Sale

This single-story residence, boasting four bedrooms and two bathrooms, represents a blend of comfort and convenience. The living area, accentuated by a cozy fireplace, offers a warm and inviting atmosphere. Equipped with a two-car garage, the house addresses practical storage and parking needs effectively. The property's substantial lot size of 7,200 square feet further adds to its allure, providing ample outdoor space for residents to enjoy.

Market Context

The sale of the Harwood Road house is not an isolated event but a reflection of broader trends in the Bay Area's real estate landscape. According to a report by RocketHomes, the median sold price in Santa Clara County was $1,487,178 in February 2024, marking a 2.4% increase from the previous year. This sale, alongside others in the vicinity, underscores the sustained interest and investment in the region's housing market, despite the challenges posed by economic fluctuations and the evolving needs of the urban population.

Adaptation and Growth

As the Bay Area continues to navigate through changes in demand for office and retail spaces, innovative solutions like the conversion of The James apartment complex's vacant retail space into residential units highlight the adaptability of the real estate sector. This strategic shift, driven by firms like Archway Equities and Virtú Investments, demonstrates a proactive approach to meeting housing demands and revitalizing urban centers. The transformation of commercial sites into living spaces is a testament to the region's resilience and its ability to evolve in response to emerging trends and challenges.

As this sale on Harwood Road vividly illustrates, the Bay Area's real estate market remains a dynamic and robust environment. This transaction not only signifies the enduring appeal of spacious and well-situated properties but also reflects the broader economic and demographic shifts influencing the region. As stakeholders continue to adapt and innovate, the future of Bay Area housing appears both promising and resilient, poised to meet the demands of its diverse and growing population.