San Joaquin Valley Scores Record Funding for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

In a significant stride towards creating an 'electric highway' from San Diego to Seattle, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District in California has been granted a monumental sum of over $56 million. This funding, the largest of its kind in the state and the third largest nationally, aims to accelerate the development of high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along the national freight network in the San Joaquin Valley.

A Visionary Collaboration

The District is partnering with WattEV, an emerging tech startup, to construct two state-of-the-art truck charging sites in Taft and Gustine, situated along the Highway corridor. This initiative serves a dual purpose: not only does it promote the use of zero-emission technology in commercial freight transport, but it also strengthens the Valley's role as a key segment in the envisioned electric highway.

Powering the Future

The upcoming charging sites will be outfitted with an impressive 63 acres of solar panels and 5.5 megawatts of battery electric storage systems. This sustainable energy infrastructure is meticulously designed to ensure grid stability, a core requirement for the reliable operation of EV charging stations. As the number of EVs on the road quadruples, the need for accessible, efficient and dependable charging infrastructure grows ever more pressing.

Leading the Charge

WattEV's CEO, Salim Youssefzadeh, expressed pride in spearheading this ambitious project. In his words, he acknowledged the visionary leadership of the Valley Air District in transitioning the commercial freight sector towards zero-emission technology. As the world grapples with the existential threat of climate change, such pioneering initiatives represent a beacon of hope and a testament to human ingenuity in the face of adversity.