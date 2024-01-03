San Francisco’s Urban Putt Closes, Anticipates Rebranding

San Francisco’s beloved mini golf course, Urban Putt, known for its creative themes and spirited atmosphere, has permanently shut its doors as of December 30, 2023. A symbol of the city’s adult entertainment scene, Urban Putt’s closure marks the end of an era in the vibrant Mission District. The mini golf course, adored for its Instagrammable setups and booze service, was renowned for its San Francisco-themed holes, which included a miniature model of the Transamerica Pyramid and the Painted Ladies.

End of an Era

Urban Putt was the brainchild of Steve Fox, former editor at CNet and PC World. Since its establishment in May 2014, it has been a significant part of the city’s entertainment landscape. However, the closure has been anticipated since May 2023, when Funlab, an Australian company, announced its acquisition of the Denver and San Francisco locations of Urban Putt. The acquired venues are set to be rebranded as Holey Moley and are expected to commence operations in early 2024.

Transition and Transformation

Despite the closure, employees from the original Urban Putt locations are expected to continue their work with Holey Moley, thus ensuring the preservation of some aspects of the original experience. Meanwhile, Steve Fox, the man behind Urban Putt, plans to open a new location in San Jose in late January 2024, promising to revive the unique entertainment experience for mini golf enthusiasts.

Mini Golf Scene in San Francisco

While Urban Putt’s closure may seem like a significant blow to San Francisco’s mini golf scene, the city still offers other options. Stagecoach Greens and Subpar Miniature Golf at Ghirardelli Square continue to provide mini golf experiences to residents and tourists alike. Furthermore, there is speculation about the opening of Rory McIlroy’s The Puttery at the new IKEA mall, although this remains unconfirmed.