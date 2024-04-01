San Francisco's Easter Spectacle: 'Hunky Jesus', 'Foxy Mary' Contests Spark Debate

In a bold display of irreverence and celebration, San Francisco witnessed the annual Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contests, orchestrated by the LGBTQ+ drag group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, on Easter Sunday. Thousands, including state lawmaker Sen. Scott Wiener, gathered at Dolores Park to partake in what has become a contentious yet vibrant tradition, merging religious motifs with drag culture.

Controversial Celebration Under the Spotlight

The event, marked by its playful and lewd reinterpretations of biblical figures, drew participants and spectators in a kaleidoscope of costumes, ranging from Jesus Ken to Miscarriage Mary. Winners were chosen amidst cheers, with a Jesus Ken doll box featuring biblically themed sexual innuendos clinching the Hunky Jesus title. The contests, seen by some as a mockery of Christianity's holiest day, aimed to trigger "right-wing extremists," as expressed by Sen. Wiener during the event.

Political Statements and Performances

Apart from the contest, the event served as a platform for political advocacy. A former sex worker, dubbed Our Lady of the Whores, won the Foxy Mary contest, using her victory speech to address political causes such as the cease fire in Gaza and the decriminalization of sex work. Additionally, a performance by individuals dressed as Playboy bunnies concluded with a pro-Palestinian message, further intertwining the event with broader political and social statements.

Backlash and the Broader Context

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, no strangers to controversy, previously attracted national attention and criticism for their events, including backlash from Christian groups and calls for boycotts. Despite this, the group continues to celebrate their annual Easter event, promoting a message of inclusivity, community service, and the right to challenge traditional norms. Sen. Wiener's support and participation underscore the event's significance within the local community and its resilient stand against external criticism.