en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

San Francisco Tenants Rise in Protest: The Emergence of Rent Strikes

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
San Francisco Tenants Rise in Protest: The Emergence of Rent Strikes

Over the past year, an unprecedented wave of strikes swept across various industries in America, with more than half a million workers raising their voices in protest. Amidst this surge of collective action, San Francisco has become the epicenter of a parallel form of activism among tenants. About 65 households have taken a bold stance against their living conditions and unresponsive landlords by engaging in a rent strike, with some tenants demonstrating their resolve for up to eight months.

The Rise of Tenant Activism

The movement is not isolated to San Francisco, but the city stands as a beacon due to its high percentage of renters – about two-thirds of households. In this bustling metropolis, tenants are not just complaining; they are organizing. Encouraged by the city’s ‘Union at Home’ legislation, which empowers tenants to form associations and requires landlords to negotiate with them in good faith, tenants are mobilizing to address their grievances.

The Struggle of Immigrants in Tenderloin

In the Tenderloin neighborhood, the struggle is particularly poignant. Here, low-income immigrant families, like Luisa Rodriguez and her children, live in dilapidated apartments plagued with issues such as mold. Instead of paying rent, these families have chosen to withhold their payments and deposit the money into a trust fund until their demands are met. Their battle is not just against poor living conditions, but also against the neglect of corporate landlords who seem to prioritize profit over the welfare of their tenants.

A Major Landlord Under Scrutiny

Veritas Investments, one of San Francisco’s largest landlords, has come under fire for the condition of its properties. Despite its claims of addressing issues and improving conditions, tenants continue to demand rent reductions for code violations, improved health and safety protocols, and translation of documents into other languages. The pandemic has also brought financial challenges for the company, leading to the sale of parts of its portfolio.

As this movement gains momentum, it’s not just about a handful of tenants in San Francisco anymore. It’s about a nationwide call for justice and dignity for all renters. It’s about pushing for the formation of tenant unions across the country, and it’s about addressing the systemic issues that plague the rental industry.

0
United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
7 seconds ago
Brunswick Corporation to Release Q4 and 2023 Full-Year Financial Results
Renowned for its dominance in marine recreation, Brunswick Corporation has declared its intention to release the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023 on February 1, 2024, before the market opens. This important announcement has been eagerly anticipated by stakeholders within the industry and investors alike. Conference Call to
Brunswick Corporation to Release Q4 and 2023 Full-Year Financial Results
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
3 mins ago
Florida's 2024 Legislative Agenda: A Strong Emphasis on Financial Literacy
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: The Economic Strategist Behind the Civil Rights Movement
3 mins ago
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: The Economic Strategist Behind the Civil Rights Movement
National Aviary's 'Coastal Getaway': An Immersive Winter Escape
21 seconds ago
National Aviary's 'Coastal Getaway': An Immersive Winter Escape
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
41 seconds ago
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
2 mins ago
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Latest Headlines
World News
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
23 seconds
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
29 seconds
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
42 seconds
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
2 mins
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
2 mins
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
3 mins
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
3 mins
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
3 mins
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
3 mins
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
10 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
34 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app