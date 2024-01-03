San Francisco Street Vending Ban: A Tale of Unintended Consequences

As the 90-day street vending ban stretches across Mission Street in San Francisco, approximately 140 permitted vendors find themselves unable to peddle their goods. The ban, which took effect on November 27, was intended to curb illegal activity but has inadvertently left a trail of economic ruin in its wake. The bustling street is now eerily clean, but the trade-off has been a surge in housing insecurity among the affected vendors.

The Human Cost of the Ban

Luis and Luz Ledesma, vendors in the Mission District for a decade, have borne the brunt of this policy. Rendered homeless due to the ban, they were compelled to live in their van for a week with their toddler. Their plight caught the city’s attention, and they were provided with shelter, but the damage had been done. The couple, once earning $1,300 a week, now scramble to make ends meet, netting a paltry $25 weekly from the alternative indoor locations the city offered.

An Attempt to Curb Illegal Activity

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen proposed the ban in a bid to address illegal activity on Mission Street, but the unintended consequences have been severe. Despite the ban, illegal vending persists, especially on 24th Street, although police surveillance has somewhat curbed the issue. The city is now contemplating extending the ban and bolstering Public Works inspectors.

The Struggle for Survival

Faced with these harsh realities, the Ledesma family has turned to crowdfunding, launching a GoFundMe campaign to muster support during this challenging time. The ban is slated to conclude next month, but the uncertainty looms like a dark cloud over the vendors’ futures.