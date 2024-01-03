en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

San Francisco Street Vending Ban: A Tale of Unintended Consequences

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
San Francisco Street Vending Ban: A Tale of Unintended Consequences

As the 90-day street vending ban stretches across Mission Street in San Francisco, approximately 140 permitted vendors find themselves unable to peddle their goods. The ban, which took effect on November 27, was intended to curb illegal activity but has inadvertently left a trail of economic ruin in its wake. The bustling street is now eerily clean, but the trade-off has been a surge in housing insecurity among the affected vendors.

The Human Cost of the Ban

Luis and Luz Ledesma, vendors in the Mission District for a decade, have borne the brunt of this policy. Rendered homeless due to the ban, they were compelled to live in their van for a week with their toddler. Their plight caught the city’s attention, and they were provided with shelter, but the damage had been done. The couple, once earning $1,300 a week, now scramble to make ends meet, netting a paltry $25 weekly from the alternative indoor locations the city offered.

An Attempt to Curb Illegal Activity

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen proposed the ban in a bid to address illegal activity on Mission Street, but the unintended consequences have been severe. Despite the ban, illegal vending persists, especially on 24th Street, although police surveillance has somewhat curbed the issue. The city is now contemplating extending the ban and bolstering Public Works inspectors.

The Struggle for Survival

Faced with these harsh realities, the Ledesma family has turned to crowdfunding, launching a GoFundMe campaign to muster support during this challenging time. The ban is slated to conclude next month, but the uncertainty looms like a dark cloud over the vendors’ futures.

0
Society United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Champagne, Sweets and Savories: A Cultural Celebration and Fundraiser by The Ridge Historical Society

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pakistan's Escalating Gender Violence: A 2023 Analysis

By Rizwan Shah

New Over-21s Policy at The Robin Hood Pub in Sholing following Disruptive Incidents

By Salman Akhtar

The Christmas Tree Project: A Beacon of Hope for Struggling Families

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Holiday Divorce Surge: A New Year Phenomenon ...
@Society · 17 mins
Post-Holiday Divorce Surge: A New Year Phenomenon ...
heart comment 0
Men’s Mental Health: A Silent Crisis Calling for Attention

By BNN Correspondents

Men's Mental Health: A Silent Crisis Calling for Attention
Ohio BMV Rejects 833 Vanity License Plates in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Ohio BMV Rejects 833 Vanity License Plates in 2023
Surviving Sydney’s Transport Chaos: A Commuter’s Tale

By Geeta Pillai

Surviving Sydney's Transport Chaos: A Commuter's Tale
Unveiling the Enlightenment Legacy: Malaysia’s Population Data Release Sparks Discussion

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Enlightenment Legacy: Malaysia's Population Data Release Sparks Discussion
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
22 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
1 min
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
2 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
2 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
2 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app