San Francisco and Sacramento Struggle to Revive Downtown Areas Post-Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on all aspects of life, with the urban landscape being no exception. The downtown areas of major cities, once bustling with activity, have become ghost towns. Among the hardest hit are two of California's finest - San Francisco and Sacramento. A recent study by the University of Toronto using mobile phone data to analyze the recovery of downtown areas in major U.S. and Canadian cities reveals a discouraging reality.

Foot Traffic: A Measure of Recovery

The study indicates that Las Vegas is the only city to have regained its pre-pandemic foot traffic entirely. In contrast, San Francisco's downtown has only managed to recover 67% of its pre-pandemic activity, ranking it second-lowest in California, just above Sacramento, which stands at 66%. The decline in downtown activity is attributed largely to the lack of on-site employment, business closures, and reduced consumer presence, creating significant financial strain for city budgets.

Sacramento's Halted Renaissance

Sacramento's downtown renaissance, which was in full swing before the pandemic with new developments and robust state government employment, has been brought to a standstill. The shift by state agencies to remote work has had a drastic impact on the local economy, further exacerbated by public safety concerns stemming from violent events.

Proposed Legislation to Revive Downtown Areas

In an attempt to turn the tide, a proposed law under consideration by the California State Legislature could allow cities to create 'Entertainment Zones' to draw more people back to the downtown areas post-pandemic. Introduced by San Francisco's State Senator Scott Wiener, Senate Bill 696 aims to increase foot traffic and create a new revenue stream for bars and restaurants. This bill has previously faced challenges, but is being reintroduced in 2024.

Other California Cities Show Promise

Despite the downturn, other California cities like San Jose and Bakersfield have demonstrated remarkable recovery rates. The state government is encouraging workers to return to offices, but it remains uncertain if the economic setbacks experienced by San Francisco and Sacramento can be fully recovered.