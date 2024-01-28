Southcrest Neighborhood: Post-Storm Cleanup, Insurance Hurdles in San Diego

The Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego is grappling with the aftermath of a ferocious storm that wreaked havoc on Monday. Homes, including that of long-time resident Oscar Pacheco, were left in ruins, with the aftermath marked by severe water damage and flooding.

Cleaning After The Storm

Pacheco, a 22-year inhabitant of the area, has been laboring tirelessly with his crew since the early dawn to dry out his home, which has now been stripped bare to the studs. Heaps of trash bags line the sidewalk, a testament to the clean-up effort which only began two days after the storm. Pacheco explained that they waited for an insurance adjuster to document the damages before initiating the clean-up.

Insurance Quagmire

Like Pacheco, many homeowners were initially in the dark about the immediate steps to take post-storm. Independent insurance agent Michael Kiefer shed light on the situation, stating that homeowner's insurance typically does not cover flood damage. He advised residents to promptly contact their insurance agents to determine appropriate actions. According to Kiefer, while it's generally wise to relocate items to avoid further damage, it's essential to seek advice from insurance agents.

Damage Costs and Coverage

Adjusters have assessed the damage to Pacheco's property, and he has been notified that he may receive up to $30,000 for material damages. However, Pacheco believes this figure falls significantly short of covering his losses, especially considering the current inflation rates.

These problems are not unique to Southcrest. Across San Diego, outdated and underfunded stormwater infrastructure exacerbates the risks of flooding, leading to a backlog of much-needed projects. The city faces an extensive infrastructure deficit, with aged stormwater systems requiring urgent upgrades. The recent storm, described as a 'thousand-year storm event', has highlighted the dire need for immediate action, recovery, and rebuilding to prevent future flooding disasters.