Measure E Shapes San Diego's Midway District Urban Development Future

San Diego's Midway District, long recognized for its sports arena and strip clubs, is now the focal point of a significant urban planning initiative. Measure E, a ballot initiative set for November, seeks to lift a long-standing 30-foot building height restriction—a remnant from Proposition D of 1972—that has historically deterred development in the area. This proposition had a noble intent, aiming to protect the coastal zone by capping building heights from the water to Interstate 5 within city limits.

Redefining the Coastal Zone

However, Measure E intends to redefine the boundaries of the coastal zone to exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area. Advocates for the measure argue that this area is not a true coastal community due to its lack of beach access and coastal views. Supporters, including Cathy Kenton, chair of the neighborhood planning group, stand firm in their belief that lifting the height limit is crucial for realizing the community plan approved in 2018. This plan visualizes a walkable, mixed-use village that can accommodate a potential population surge.

Critics Fear Negative Implications

Yet, not everyone is on board with Measure E. Critics like environmental activist John McNab fear the potential precedent it could set. They worry about negative implications for the classic San Diego coast, a cherished feature of the city's identity.

The future of the Midway District is also intricately tied to potential major land deals involving government entities, including the United States Navy. Possibilities of privatization and redevelopment hold the promise of economic prosperity. The selected development team, led by San Diego based Manchester Financial Group and McLean Virginia based Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate, plans to replace obsolete NAVWAR facilities and transform the 70.3-acre military campus into a vibrant mini-city. The proposal includes new government facilities, housing, office space, hotel rooms, parks, and ground-level shops and restaurants. However, these promising prospects also raise concerns over who truly benefits and the potential impact on the character of the community.