en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

San Diego’s H Barracks Shelter: A Proactive Response to Rising Homelessness

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
San Diego’s H Barracks Shelter: A Proactive Response to Rising Homelessness

In a determined effort to address its escalating homelessness crisis, San Diego is planning the development of a temporary shelter at the H Barracks site. This city-owned property, previously utilized for emergency services training and slated for a future water treatment facility, can house over 1,000 unsheltered individuals. Nestled in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning area near the San Diego Airport, this project is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Shelter Design and Services

The H Barracks shelter will incorporate versatile sprung structures, recognized for their robustness and swift construction. The shelter’s design underscores the city’s commitment to provide crucial services on-site, including security, meals, restrooms, mental health support, and substance abuse counseling. The 24/7 operational nature of the shelter allows residents to stay on-site during the day, a strategy designed to create a transition path to permanent housing while enhancing public safety and health.

A Response to Rising Homelessness

Recent data paint a grim picture of a 22 percent surge in homelessness in San Diego totalling 10,264 individuals, mirroring a nationwide increase. This has led to over 64,000 reports related to homelessness issues in 2023 alone via the city’s Get It Done app. The urgency of the situation is accented by numbers from the San Diego Housing Commission, which reveal fewer than 20 percent of shelter requests being successful in recent weeks.

Cost and Impact

The H Barracks solution is projected to cost between $15 million to $20 million. This investment, though significant, is considered more economical than permanent housing — the same amount of money would yield substantially fewer housing units. This project is not just a response to the crisis at hand, but a model for future endeavors. It transcends political divisions, encouraging regional collaboration, and setting a precedent for national efforts in combating homelessness.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

We Rock The Spectrum: A Sensory-friendly Gym's Fight for Survival

By Saboor Bayat

Public Marriage Proposal Ends in Unexpected Rejection: A Viral Lesson

By Safak Costu

Odessa's Vibrant Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.: A Blend of Sports, Spirituality, and Community

By Shivani Chauhan

Harris County Battles Rising Evictions with Innovative 'Eviction Diversion Facilitator' Role

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

J&K Police Wives Welfare Association Unveils 2024 Calendar Celebrating ...
@India · 28 mins
J&K Police Wives Welfare Association Unveils 2024 Calendar Celebrating ...
heart comment 0
New York Disbands Controversial Nightlife Task Force M.A.R.C.H., Introduces Cooperative Initiative C.U.R.E.

By BNN Correspondents

New York Disbands Controversial Nightlife Task Force M.A.R.C.H., Introduces Cooperative Initiative C.U.R.E.
Rabbis Express Jewish Pride at NBA Game, Spark Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Rabbis Express Jewish Pride at NBA Game, Spark Controversy
Prince George Updates on Housing MOU, Invites Provincial Leaders to Discuss Encampment Issues

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Prince George Updates on Housing MOU, Invites Provincial Leaders to Discuss Encampment Issues
President Herzog Stresses Unity and Respect After October 7 Tragedy

By Shivani Chauhan

President Herzog Stresses Unity and Respect After October 7 Tragedy
Latest Headlines
World News
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
4 mins
Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits in Nepal as Fears of JN.1 Sub-Variant Rise
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
4 mins
New Year's Resolutions: Prioritizing Mental Health for a Healthier 2024
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
4 mins
New York's Bail-Reform Law Under Fire Amid Rising Crime Rates
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
5 mins
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
5 mins
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
5 mins
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
5 mins
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
5 mins
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
5 mins
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
27 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app