San Diego’s H Barracks Shelter: A Proactive Response to Rising Homelessness

In a determined effort to address its escalating homelessness crisis, San Diego is planning the development of a temporary shelter at the H Barracks site. This city-owned property, previously utilized for emergency services training and slated for a future water treatment facility, can house over 1,000 unsheltered individuals. Nestled in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning area near the San Diego Airport, this project is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Shelter Design and Services

The H Barracks shelter will incorporate versatile sprung structures, recognized for their robustness and swift construction. The shelter’s design underscores the city’s commitment to provide crucial services on-site, including security, meals, restrooms, mental health support, and substance abuse counseling. The 24/7 operational nature of the shelter allows residents to stay on-site during the day, a strategy designed to create a transition path to permanent housing while enhancing public safety and health.

A Response to Rising Homelessness

Recent data paint a grim picture of a 22 percent surge in homelessness in San Diego totalling 10,264 individuals, mirroring a nationwide increase. This has led to over 64,000 reports related to homelessness issues in 2023 alone via the city’s Get It Done app. The urgency of the situation is accented by numbers from the San Diego Housing Commission, which reveal fewer than 20 percent of shelter requests being successful in recent weeks.

Cost and Impact

The H Barracks solution is projected to cost between $15 million to $20 million. This investment, though significant, is considered more economical than permanent housing — the same amount of money would yield substantially fewer housing units. This project is not just a response to the crisis at hand, but a model for future endeavors. It transcends political divisions, encouraging regional collaboration, and setting a precedent for national efforts in combating homelessness.