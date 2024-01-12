en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

San Diego’s Free Low-Flow Toilets Initiative: A Step Towards Sustainability

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
San Diego’s Free Low-Flow Toilets Initiative: A Step Towards Sustainability

In a bid to ward off water waste and ease the financial burden of utility bills on low-income residents, the San Diego County Water Authority has taken a profound step. The authority is knee-deep in a program designed to install low-flow toilets in the homes of these residents, entirely free of charge.

Addressing the Water Waste Challenge

Traditional toilets, although commonplace, are surprisingly inefficient. On average, they use a staggering 1.6 gallons per flush. When these toilets malfunction, the situation becomes even grimmer. A continuously running toilet can waste an astonishing 200 gallons of water per hour, a significant blow to both the environment and the homeowner’s pocket.

A Symbolic Commitment to the Cause

At the helm of this innovative program is Debby Dunn, the program director. Dunn demonstrates her dedication to the cause not merely through her work but also symbolically. A unique choice of accessory – toilet-themed earrings – serves as a constant reminder of her pledge to water conservation and the welfare of low-income families.

Impact of the Low-Flow Toilets Initiative

So far, the program’s success is evident. Six thousand low-flow toilets have been installed, and funding for an additional 4,000 is in the pipeline. The results are compelling. With these new toilets in place, water consumption has seen a significant decrease, cutting some homeowners’ water usage and bills by half.

For those households that fall outside the program’s eligibility criteria, Dunn offers a solution. She suggests a simple “toilet test” using food coloring to check for potential leaks. Additionally, she provides information on rebates available for high-efficiency toilets for those who need to make a purchase outside of the program.

The San Diego County Water Authority’s initiative is a testament to the potential of targeted, practical solutions in addressing environmental challenges while simultaneously improving the quality of life for vulnerable populations.

0
Sustainability United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sustainability

See more
3 hours ago
Ghana Beverage Awards Kick Off with New Sustainability Category
Global Media Alliance, a distinguished integrated marketing and communications firm, has initiated the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) with a virtual ceremony. This event rings in a year teeming with festivities and accolades in the beverage industry. The commencement of the GBA also signifies the opening of the nomination period, which spans from January 11, 2024,
Ghana Beverage Awards Kick Off with New Sustainability Category
Speakers Unveiled for Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024: A Hub for Knowledge and Networking
7 hours ago
Speakers Unveiled for Packaging Innovations & Empack 2024: A Hub for Knowledge and Networking
Cadence Earns Top Sustainable Model Companies Award in Taiwan for Electronic Design Contributions
7 hours ago
Cadence Earns Top Sustainable Model Companies Award in Taiwan for Electronic Design Contributions
Princess Anne Receives Traditional Hindu Blessing, Honors Fallen Soldiers in Sri Lanka Visit
5 hours ago
Princess Anne Receives Traditional Hindu Blessing, Honors Fallen Soldiers in Sri Lanka Visit
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future
5 hours ago
Coach Launches Coachtopia: A Sustainable Fashion Line for the Future
LDC and TNC Forge Partnership to Push Boundaries of Regenerative Agriculture
6 hours ago
LDC and TNC Forge Partnership to Push Boundaries of Regenerative Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
9 seconds
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
26 seconds
Rome, NY on High Alert as Potentially Rabid Fox Attacks Three Residents
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
53 seconds
Zimbabwean Rider Ashley Thixton Battles Elements in 2024 Dakar Rally
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
59 seconds
Puppy Bowl XX: Central New York's Willie Leads Team Ruff
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
1 min
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
2 mins
Artur Beterbiev in Doping Controversy: Eddie Hearn Calls for Investigation Amid Counter Accusations
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
2 mins
Former Thai Labour Minister Denies Involvement in Human Trafficking and Bribery Scandal
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
2 mins
Tom Slingsby Returns to Helm Team Australia in SailGP's Season 4
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
2 mins
Statesville to Host Overnight Stop for 25th Cycle North Carolina Mountains to Coast Ride
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
12 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app