San Diego Zoo Safari Park Courts Seniors With Free Admission in February

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park, an iconic wildlife sanctuary in Escondido, is rolling out a special promotion exclusively for seniors aged 65 and above. For the entire month of February, older adults can enjoy free admission to the park, offering them the opportunity to connect with over 3,000 animals representing 300 diverse species across the park's sprawling 1,800 acres.

Free Admission for Seniors

Starting from February 1 to 29, 2024, seniors can simply present a valid photo ID and gain free access to the park. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ensuring ample time for guests to fully experience the myriad of activities and exhibits. However, it's important to note that the free admission offer does not cover parking fees.

Attractions at the Safari Park

Seniors visiting the park have an array of attractions to choose from. This includes the Wildlife Trek, a zipline experience, the Africa Tram, and various behind-the-scenes safaris. There's also the opportunity for up-close encounters with wildlife species such as giraffes, rhinos, kangaroos, platypuses, and large birds like the bald eagle and flamingos. Not to mention, the park is home to larger animals like elephants, gorillas, lions, and camels.

Promoting Wildlife Conservation

This initiative is more than a gesture of goodwill towards seniors. It aligns with the broader mission of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance to save wildlife worldwide. By offering seniors free access to the park, the Alliance hopes to foster a deeper appreciation for wildlife conservation and advocate for a world where all life thrives. Moreover, outside of February, seniors are eligible for a 10% discount on day passes throughout the year, further promoting accessibility and inclusiveness.