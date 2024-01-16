San Diego Padres Sign Top International Prospect Leodalis De Vries

The San Diego Padres have once again marked their presence on the international free agent market by signing the No. 1 prospect, Leodalis De Vries, for an estimated $4.2 million. This significant news follows last year's signing of top prospect Ethan Salas, further strengthening the Padres' reputation for identifying and investing in global talent.

Advertisment

A Diamond in the Rough

De Vries, a 17-year-old shortstop hailing from Bani in the Dominican Republic, is highly regarded for his switch-hitting prowess, advanced plate approach, and above-average defensive skills. His raw talent and potential have not only caught the eye of the Padres but have also earned him the top spot on MLB.com's international prospect list.

A Special Talent for the Padres

Advertisment

Chris Kemp, the scouting director for the Padres, has lauded De Vries as a 'special talent.' His natural abilities at the plate, combined with his defensive skills, have received rave reviews from scouts. De Vries will initially train at the Padres' academy in the Dominican Republic, with the potential to join the team in spring training in Arizona.

Looking Ahead

While it may be some time before De Vries makes his Major League Baseball debut, his ambition is clear. He has expressed a strong desire to be a team leader and contribute to winning a World Series for the city of San Diego. Following in the footsteps of Ethan Salas, who has since become the top prospect in the Padres' organization and the fifth-best prospect in baseball, De Vries is set to embark on his journey with the Padres, carrying the hopes of fans and the organization.