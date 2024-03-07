San Diego Jewish Academy Hosts Largest Israeli Student Delegation Since Operation Swords of Iron

On March 6, the San Diego Jewish Academy (SDJA) witnessed a poignant moment as around 75 Israeli students from Sha'ar HaNegev prepared to return home after a weeklong visit, marking the largest delegation since 'Operation Swords of Iron'. The visit, which included 11th and 12th graders, therapists, counselors, and faculty members, was aimed at providing a reprieve from the ongoing conflict in Israel. Hosted by SDJA families, this initiative not only offered solace but also fostered lasting friendships between American and Israeli students.

Building Bridges Through Compassion and Understanding

The visit began with an opening ceremony on Feb. 27, during which the Israeli students engaged in on-campus learning, Kabbalat Shabbat services, social events, and excursions around San Diego. This interaction was not just about providing a safe haven but also about creating deep, meaningful connections. Students like Mia Kraus, from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, highlighted the incredible hospitality that 'took us away from the tragedy and pain of the past few months', illustrating the powerful impact of the visit.

Deepening Connections Amidst Conflict

The ties between San Diego's Jewish community and the Sha'ar HaNegev region have been strong for over 25 years, further solidified by the formalization of a sister-city relationship shortly after the Oct. 7 attacks. The visit served as an embodiment of this bond, especially in light of the tragic loss of Ofir Libstein, the mayor of Sha'ar HaNegev, to Hamas terrorists. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's expression of personal mourning and condolences underscored the depth of this connection. This visit, sponsored by the Israeli Ministry of Education and the Jewish Federation of San Diego, not only aimed at healing but also at reinforcing Jewish peoplehood and values.

The Impact of International Solidarity

The departure of the Israeli students was an emotional moment for both the visitors and their hosts, highlighting the fear and uncertainty of returning to a conflict zone. Yet, the visit's impact goes beyond the immediate emotional response. It represents a significant step towards fostering international solidarity and understanding. As SDJA strives to empower students through Jewish values and community strength, this exchange has laid a foundation for lasting friendships and a heightened sense of global Jewish identity. The program's success serves as a testament to the power of community support during difficult times.

The reflection on this visit prompts a broader contemplation on the role of educational and cultural exchanges in fostering peace and understanding. As these students from different backgrounds come together, sharing experiences and forming connections, they build bridges that transcend geographical and political divides. Such initiatives not only offer immediate respite and support but also sow the seeds for a more compassionate and connected global community.