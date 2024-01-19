San Diego Firefighters to Collect Donations for Burn Institute in 25th Annual Boot Drive

On March 7, the streets of San Diego County will buzz with the spirit of community service and philanthropy, as local firefighters gear up for the 25th Burn Institute Annual Firefighter Boot Drive. This one-day fundraising drive, which has been a constant since 1999, sees firefighters at intersections, during peak commute times, asking for contributions from motorists. Regardless of the prevailing economic conditions or weather patterns, the community has consistently rallied behind this noble cause.

The Impact of the Boot Drive

Labelled as the largest one-day fundraiser for the Burn Institute, the Boot Drive engages over 30 fire departments and successfully raises in excess of $200,000 each year. The funds are channeled towards fire and burn prevention education, alongside burn survivor support services. The Boot Drive not only represents a fundraising event but also a manifestation of the community's empathy and commitment to reducing the incidence and impact of fire-related injuries.

Beneficiaries of the Fundraiser

Among the programs that benefit from the collected donations is Camp Beyond the Scars, a haven for burn-injured children. These funds also support the Red Line of Courage Fund, designed to provide aid to firefighters injured while performing their duty. These initiatives underscore the dual purpose of the fundraiser: to bring relief to those already affected by burns and to prevent future incidents.

Innovation for the 25th Anniversary

As the Boot Drive marks its 25th anniversary, it embraces the digital age by introducing a contactless donation method. Banners featuring QR codes will be displayed at fire stations, enabling donors to contribute without physical contact. This innovation not only facilitates the donation process but also aligns with public health safety protocols.

Tessa Haviland, the Executive Director of the Burn Institute, underscores the significance of community support. She emphasizes that the community's contributions fuel healing and compassion, reinforcing the Institute's mission to prevent and alleviate suffering from burn injuries.