San Diego County Welcomes First Babies of 2024

San Diego County rang in the New Year with the arrival of several newborns, each marking the first page of their life’s story on the very first day of 2024. Among these were Alexander Vicente Rodriguez, Delilah Pierangelo, and a bundle of joy whose parents chose to keep the name private, born at UC San Diego Health.

Arrival of New Lives

Embodying the spirit of new beginnings, Alexander Vicente Rodriguez was one of the first babies born in San Diego County. He arrived into the world at 12:08 a.m., weighing a healthy 7 pounds and 8 ounces. His parents, Lorena and Kenny Rodriguez from Vista, are overjoyed at the arrival of their new baby boy who is now the younger brother to their 3-year-old daughter.

A Midnight Miracle

Close on the heels of Alexander’s arrival was the birth of another New Year’s baby, Delilah. Born to Samuel and Tiffany Pierangelo at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Delilah made her grand entrance at 12:54 a.m., weighing in at 6 pounds and 3 ounces. The Pierangelo family introduced their New Year’s gift to the world with immense pride and joy.

A Special Connection with UC San Diego Health

Also celebrated was the first baby born at UC San Diego Health. The delighted parents, Minju and Ching, both UCSD alumni, welcomed their baby into the world at 1:29 a.m. The newborn weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces, sparking playful speculation among the hospital staff about the child’s potential future as a UCSD student, given the parents’ alma mater. The parents decided to keep the baby’s name a mystery for now, adding to the charm of the New Year’s surprise.

These are but a few of the many joyous stories that unfolded on New Year’s Day in San Diego County. NBC 7 reached out to other healthcare systems to learn more about the other first babies of the year, promising updates as more responses come in. Each of these births holds a unique story, a new hope, and the promise of a future shaped by the love and aspirations of their families.