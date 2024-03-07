San Diego Approves Otay Mesa's Candlelight Project: 450 Townhouses Near US-Mexico Border

San Diego planners have unanimously greenlit the Candlelight project in Otay Mesa, marking a significant step in addressing the city's housing needs. Located about a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border, the project promises to deliver 450 townhouses in one of the few remaining undeveloped areas of San Diego County. With a focus on workforce housing, the development aims to offer a blend of two, three, and four-bedroom units, catering to a broad spectrum of family sizes. Cornerstone Communities CEO Ure Kretowicz highlights the project's affordability, with prices set in the mid-$500,000 to low $600,000 range, below the city's median home price.

Addressing San Diego's Housing Crunch

The Candlelight project represents a pivotal move towards mitigating the city's housing shortfall. By introducing a diverse mix of housing options, the development aims to accommodate the growing needs of working-class families. Despite unanimous approval, the planning commission expressed a desire for more income-restricted housing within the project. Currently, Candlelight will include nine deed-restricted units for buyers earning the county's median income, though there were calls for this number to be increased in line with current inclusionary housing laws.

Historical and Environmental Considerations

The project site, rich in both history and natural resources, presents unique challenges and opportunities. Candlelight is being developed on land that once housed a makeshift settlement known as Dillons Trail in the 1980s. Today, the focus is on preserving the area's environmental heritage, including vernal pools that may harbor endangered species, and incorporating green initiatives such as electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels. The development plans to dedicate significant space to open areas, promoting environmental sensitivity and community well-being.

Community Impact and Amenities

Candlelight is poised to enhance the local community with a range of amenities designed to improve residents' quality of life. From pools to shaded outdoor workstations and connections to nearby hiking trails, the project aims to create a vibrant, inclusive community. Moreover, its proximity to existing developments and local schools underscores its potential to foster a strong sense of community while addressing crucial housing needs. With construction anticipated to start in September and the first homes opening in late 2025, Candlelight represents a hopeful future for many San Diego families.

This ambitious project not only addresses the immediate need for more affordable housing but also sets a precedent for future developments in San Diego. By blending historical sensitivity with modern environmental stewardship, Candlelight aims to forge a new path for community development that could inspire similar projects across the region. As the city continues to grow, the success of developments like Candlelight will be crucial in shaping a sustainable, inclusive future for all San Diegans.