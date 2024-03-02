San Bernardino Valley College Hosts 2024 Wolverine Con: A Fusion of '80s Sci-Fi and Film Innovation

San Bernardino Valley College gears up for an engaging celebration of 1980s science fiction and fantasy with its 2024 Wolverine Con and International Student Film Festival, slated for March 5-8. This event, set to transform the college's San Bernardino campus, promises a diverse lineup of workshops, panels, and exhibitions, all paying homage to a pivotal era of genre innovation. With a special emphasis on interactive learning and community engagement, the festival is poised to offer attendees an unparalleled dive into the creative depths of film and television.

Captivating Highlights and Hollywood Connections

Under the chairmanship of Lucas Cuny, the Film, Television, and Media Department at San Bernardino Valley College has curated an array of activities designed to immerse participants in the rich tapestry of 1980s culture and its lasting impact on media arts. Noteworthy among these is a live-streamed red carpet event, hosted by local media figure Manny Sandoval, that aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood glamour and the Inland Empire's burgeoning film scene. Attendees can look forward to spirited debates on classic comic book rivalries, a costume design showcase, and innovative workshops exploring the intersection of film and science.

Educational Impact and Community Outreach

The festival not only serves as a platform for entertainment but also as a significant educational conduit. Leticia Hector, Dean of Arts & Humanities at the college, emphasizes Wolverine Con's role in illuminating career paths and fostering confidence among students and community members alike. Through hands-on workshops on 1980s horror, motion capture technology, and a bustling expo and arts walk, the event underscores the college's commitment to nurturing talent and expanding access to the media arts.

Anticipated Festival Activities and Access

As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for its packed schedule, which kicks off with specialized workshops on March 5. The following day, attendees can explore the expo and arts walk from 10 a.m. to noon, featuring an array of exhibits and interactive experiences. The event culminates in the San Bernardino Valley College International Student Film Festival on March 7 and 8, showcasing the innovative work of students from around the globe. For those interested in attending, detailed information on the schedule and ticket availability can be found on the college's website.

As the 2024 Wolverine Con and International Student Film Festival at San Bernardino Valley College draws near, it stands as a testament to the enduring allure of 1980s science fiction and fantasy, as well as the dynamic future of film and media arts education. Through a blend of nostalgia, innovation, and community engagement, the event promises to be a landmark occasion for aspiring creatives and enthusiasts alike, offering a unique opportunity to explore the past, present, and future of the cinematic world.