San Bernardino County Faces Emergency Amid Severe Weather Prediction

San Bernardino County officials have declared a state of emergency due to a severe weather forecast predicting extreme rain and snow. This has led to an evacuation warning for parts of the San Bernardino Mountains, especially for communities like Forest Falls and Angelus Oaks, who are at risk of mud and debris flows. The forecast predicts a staggering 7 to 20 inches of rain through Tuesday.

Rescue Operation Amidst Rising Waters

A water rescue operation was executed late Sunday when three people tried to cross a flooded roadway and were consequently stranded. The San Bernardino County Fire Department successfully brought them to safety. The weather service reported heavy snow from Sunday to Monday, beginning above 7,000 feet, and chain control is already in effect on Highway 8 in some areas.

State of Emergency Declared by Governor

Adding to the county's measures, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for various counties, including San Bernardino. The storm is expected to create difficult travel conditions, urban flooding, and strong winds, with a recorded gust of 92 mph. The National Weather Service has also issued a flood watch for the region, warning of up to 4 inches of rain in the High Desert, and alarming of potential catastrophic flooding.

Impact of the Storm and Safety Measures

The county's emergency declaration enables access to state and federal assistance to cope with the storm's after-effects. Residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid nonessential travel. The storm has already caused road flooding, power outages affecting nearly 850,000 people, and warnings for hurricane-force winds in California.