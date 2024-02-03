San Benito City Commissioners Waver Over Fourth Extension for Resaca Village Development

In a twist of events, the San Benito City Commissioners are showing reluctance towards granting VARCO Real Estate a fourth extension for the construction of Resaca Village, the city's pioneering resaca-side commercial project. The project, which was launched in 2019 with an ambitious investment plan of $3.6 million, has already received three extensions, pushing the completion dates of its third and fourth phases to December 2024 and December 2025, respectively.

Continued Delays and Negotiations

Commissioner Tom Goodman has signaled that further negotiations are necessary before granting another extension. Jaime Alardrin from OrigoWorks, who represents VARCO, confirmed that the third phase of construction has finally begun.

Concerns Over Slow Job Growth

Despite the progress, Commissioner Pete Galvan expressed his concerns over the sluggish job growth linked to the project and the challenges the developer has faced in leasing out the commercial spaces. This has prompted city officials to request VARCO to consider offering shorter lease terms of three years, in an attempt to attract more tenants.

Proposed Agreement and New Deadlines

The proposed agreement outlines new deadlines for the remaining phases of the project, with construction set to start by May 1, 2023, and to be completed by May 1, 2024. The agreement includes an 'additional final payment' of $100,000 from VARCO and liquidated damages of $500 per day for any delay caused by the developer. Additionally, city officials have urged VARCO to consider lowering rents to match market value, a move Galvan believes would stimulate sales tax revenue.

In 2018, the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) leased 9.8 acres to VARCO for the project, with the agreement stipulating that VARCO would pay 10% of the property taxes for 15 years, with the option to purchase the property for just $1 after this period.