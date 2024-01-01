en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

San Antonio Ushers in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
San Antonio Ushers in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

As the world stepped into 2024, the city of San Antonio in Texas lit up with fireworks, ringing in the New Year with grandeur and gusto. Thousands of locals and tourists gathered in various parts of the city to witness a breathtaking display of pyrotechnics that lit up the night sky, painting a vibrant tableau of colors, joy, and hope.

A Grand Welcome to 2024

The official New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Antonio were marked by a spectacular fireworks show. The sky above Downtown SATX: Market Street, Civic Park, and Arneson River Theatre was illuminated with brilliant fireworks from 6:00 pm to midnight. Alongside the pyrotechnics, the city also hosted an array of festive events, from the Hyatt Regency’s rooftop party to Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ fireworks extravaganza, setting the tone for a year filled with optimism and prosperity.

Festivities Across the City

SeaWorld San Antonio and venues like Landrace at Thompson San Antonio, Hemisfair Park, Tower of the Americas, River Walk, La Cantera Resort & Spa, and Woodlawn Lake Park also hosted their unique New Year’s Eve events, offering residents and visitors a plethora of choices. These celebrations were not just about the spectacle but served as communal spaces where people from all walks of life could come together to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year.

Firework Safety Measures

However, amid the festivities and joy, the importance of firework safety was underscored. With over 10,000 people being treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries in 2022, and nearly 20,000 fires started by fireworks every year, safety was of paramount importance. Store operator Hilda Hernandez from Mr. W’s Fireworks Supers Store in Bexar County highlighted the need for precautions when handling fireworks, such as using a hose in the area where the fireworks are lit, keeping a safe distance from buildings, and soaking used fireworks in water before disposal.

As the echoes of the last fireworks faded, the people of San Antonio embarked on 2024 with hearts full of hope and anticipation, carrying with them the memories of a night filled with shared joy, community spirit, and a stunning visual spectacle.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shimla's New Year Tourism Hits Unexpected Low, Stirs Debate

By Rafia Tasleem

Kosovo Citizens Enjoy Visa-Free Travel to Schengen Zone

By Salman Akhtar

Gibraltar Welcomes 2024 Amidst Global New Year's Celebrations

By Momen Zellmi

Vancouver Welcomes 2024 with an Array of Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Last Sunrise of the Year: Kanyakumari's New Year's Eve Attraction ...
@India · 13 mins
The Last Sunrise of the Year: Kanyakumari's New Year's Eve Attraction ...
heart comment 0
New Year 2024: Devotees and Tourists Converge at Courtallam Main Falls in Tamil Nadu

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year 2024: Devotees and Tourists Converge at Courtallam Main Falls in Tamil Nadu
Bhutan Tendrel Party Pledges to Boost Regional Tourism, Waives Fee for Indian Tourists

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan Tendrel Party Pledges to Boost Regional Tourism, Waives Fee for Indian Tourists
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
The Ebb and Flow of Volcano Tourism in Iceland

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Ebb and Flow of Volcano Tourism in Iceland
Latest Headlines
World News
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety
2 mins
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety
Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum
2 mins
Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum
Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown
2 mins
Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown
Argentine President's On-Stage Kiss Sparks Debate
2 mins
Argentine President's On-Stage Kiss Sparks Debate
Petra Kvitova Announces Pregnancy, Pauses Tennis Career
3 mins
Petra Kvitova Announces Pregnancy, Pauses Tennis Career
CNN: A Network of Comprehensive Coverage and Diverse Programming
3 mins
CNN: A Network of Comprehensive Coverage and Diverse Programming
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
3 mins
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024
4 mins
India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
4 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
4 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
7 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
29 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
50 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
58 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
1 hour
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app