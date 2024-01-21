San Antonio Restaurant Closes Due to Roaches; Unattended Gun Found at Texas School

In a surprising turn of events, Los Campos Dos Hermanos, a popular Mexican restaurant in San Antonio, was abruptly shuttered for three days due to a severe roach infestation. This unexpected closure comes on the heels of the establishment barely passing an inspection in October, securing a score of 75.

Inspection Reveals Disturbing Practices

During the inspection, an unsettling scene unfolded. A restaurant manager was observed handling a deceased roach and, shockingly, returning to his kitchen duties without first washing his hands. Even more alarming, it was noted that not a single employee engaged in handwashing for the entire duration of the inspection.

Owner Claims Resolution of Pest Issue

In the aftermath of this disturbing revelation, the restaurant's owner has stepped forward, asserting that the pest issue has been fully resolved. However, the damage to the establishment's reputation may prove harder to repair.

Unattended Gun Found at Texas School

In a separate but equally alarming incident, a security guard at Stormy Elementary School in Texas left his firearm unattended in a staff bathroom. The unsecured weapon was quickly discovered by a teacher, averting potential disaster.

The letter dispatched to parents explicitly mentioned that the security guard was not directly employed by Allen ISD but was contracted through L&P Global Security. Despite the severity of the security lapse, no charges are expected to be filed, and thankfully, no students were harmed in the incident.

Texas Sports Games: Unusual Events

Elsewhere in Texas, spectators at various sports games witnessed unusual events. A possum made an unexpected appearance on the field during a TCU/Texas Tech game and was promptly escorted off the pitch. In a more amusing incident, a high school kicker in Waco scored an extra point that landed in a passing SUV, a moment that quickly went viral on TikTok.

In a related note, Texas' largest high school stadium by capacity, Mesquite's Memorial Stadium, accommodating approximately 19,400 spectators, was also mentioned. The mammoth facility serves as a home ground for five school districts, underscoring the state's passion for high school sports.