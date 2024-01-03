en English
San Antonio Residents Capture Hail Event: A Spectacle of Nature’s Drama

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
On a tranquil Tuesday evening, the skies over San Antonio took a dramatic turn as they let loose a flurry of hail, painting a spectacle that the residents won’t forget soon. The event, documented by various locals from different locations of the city, was sent to KSAT Connect presenting a live show of the city’s weather dynamics.

Weather Updates from KSAT

According to KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey, a few of the storms were intense enough to produce small, non-damaging, pea-sized hail. This occurrence, though not harmful, certainly left an indelible imprint on the residents’ minds.

City Residents Documenting the Event

Among the locals who shared their experiences, James Flanagan from Stone Oak reported what he believed to be graupel, a soft form of hail, on his front porch around 7 pm on January 2, 2024. Another resident, known as LLT6, also came forward with images of small hail from their home in San Antonio.

More Eyewitness Accounts

Kevin P from Timberwood Park noted hail in his area as well, adding to the list of locations impacted by the weather event. Another resident from the same area, Stayoung110, mentioned seeing a lot of small hail, validating Kevin’s account. These accounts of hail form part of the latest weather updates provided by Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and the KSAT Weather team.

The reports of these hail events were not just confined to words. Residents across the city turned into photographers, capturing the tiny ice pellets as they hit the ground, creating a gallery of the city’s weather event.

As the event concludes, the residents of San Antonio are left with a vivid memory of a Tuesday evening that turned into a spectacle of nature’s drama. But more than just being an event, it serves as a live testimony to San Antonio’s unpredictable weather patterns, reminding its residents of the city’s vibrant weather dynamics.

United States Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

