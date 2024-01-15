San Antonio Pet Owners Warned: Cold Weather Care Crucial for Pets

In the midst of chilling weather conditions in San Antonio, the city's Animal Care Services (ACS) is urging pet owners to safeguard their pets from the harsh winter cold. ACS has voiced a stern 'zero tolerance' policy via social media towards any weather-related infringements of pet care laws.

Advertisment

A Strict Stance on Animal Safety

ACS's stringent policy warns pet owners that violations could lead to grave repercussions. These include the confiscation of the pet, hefty fines of up to $2,000, and for repeat offenders, a potential jail term of up to 180 days. Animal Care Officers will be vigilantly patrolling to ensure adherence to these regulations, vowing to protect the city's pets from winter's bitter grasp.

Reporting Mechanisms for Public Vigilance

Advertisment

To bolster their efforts, ACS has enabled the public to voice any concerns regarding animal safety. Citizens can report potential violations through the city's 3-1-1 Customer Service line or online. In cases where 3-1-1 is unreachable, the San Antonio Police Department's non-emergency line is available as a fallback option.

Guidelines for Pet Owners During Cold Spells

Alongside its enforcement efforts, ACS has dispensed specific instructions for pet owners to ensure the welfare of their animals during cold spells. Key recommendations include bringing pets indoors, providing adequate shelter for those that must remain outside, and maintaining constant access to food and water. Pet owners are also urged to check for cats near car engines before igniting their vehicles, as these warm spaces often attract felines seeking refuge from the cold.