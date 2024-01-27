San Antonio Braces for Downtown Traffic Disruptions Due to Construction

San Antonio's bustling downtown area braces itself for traffic disruptions, as the city has announced the commencement of two pivotal construction projects. These projects are set to impact the regular flow of traffic, stirring up daily routines of thousands of commuters.

Electric Duct Bank Installation on Dolorosa Street

The first project, scheduled to begin immediately, involves the installation of a duct bank on Dolorosa Street, a key artery in the city's downtown. The work zone stretches from Santa Rosa Street to Laredo Street. To accommodate this construction, the roadway will be reduced to a single lane. The lane closures are expected to occur between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily for the next two weeks. A full reopening of Dolorosa Street is targeted for February 9, promising relief to the commuters.

Water Line Extension on Santa Rosa Street

The second project, commencing on February 5, revolves around water line work on Santa Rosa Street, between Dolorosa Street and Houston Street. This necessary infrastructure upgrade will result in the closure of two blocks. However, the city has assured that intersections and access to local businesses, residences, and the popular Farmers Market parking garage will not be compromised. Traffic control will be upheld by officers on site, ensuring smooth rerouting and minimal confusion.

Anticipated Completion and Impact

The disruptions on Santa Rosa Street are anticipated to last until February 18, after which the affected blocks will be fully reopened. These closures are part of specific bond and reconstruction projects, indicating a larger plan for the city's infrastructural development. As San Antonio gears up for these imperative projects, commuters and residents are urged to plan their routes accordingly and allow for potential delays.