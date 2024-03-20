San Antonio Archbishop Clamps Down on Priest, Ministry for Anti-Pope Prophecies

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller has disciplined a local priest and the Mission of Divine Mercy ministry for spreading false prophecies against Pope Francis. The ministry claimed to have received messages from 'God the Father' stating that the pope is a 'usurper' and an 'enemy of the Church', leading to the suppression and revocation of their status as a Catholic apostolate. Despite the disciplinary measures, the ministry and priest continue to defy the archbishop's directives, with the priest even celebrating an unsanctioned Mass. The archbishop has issued official decrees barring the ministry and priest, while giving them 10 days to appeal the decision.

Advertisment

Background and Controversy

Based in New Braunfels, Texas, the Mission of Divine Mercy (MDM) has operated as an approved Catholic retreat house and ministry since 2010. Its troubles began when it started posting online messages, allegedly from God, denouncing Pope Francis. Archbishop García-Siller's response was swift, leading to the revocation of MDM's status as a Catholic apostolate and the barring of Father John Mary Foster from practicing his priestly faculties publicly.

Defiance and Response

Advertisment

In defiance of the archbishop's decrees, MDM and Foster have continued their activities, with Foster celebrating Mass despite the ban. This act of disobedience underscores the deepening rift between the local church leadership and the ministry. The archdiocese's decrees aim to quell confusion and prevent scandal among the faithful, emphasizing adherence to church hierarchy and teachings.

Looking Ahead

The confrontation between Archbishop García-Siller and MDM raises questions about obedience, authority, and the nature of prophecy within the Church. As MDM plans to continue its ministry and possibly appeal the archbishop's decision, the situation highlights the challenges the Catholic Church faces in maintaining doctrinal unity. This event may prompt a broader discussion on the interpretation of prophecy and obedience to church authority.